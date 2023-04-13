Positively Georgia
Atlanta man wanted by FBI for mail fraud scheme

Christopher W. Burns
Christopher W. Burns(Atlanta News First)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Deputies are searching for Christopher W. Burns accused of a mail fraud scheme in Georgia.

According to the FBI, Burns falsely told victims that he was investing their money in a “peer-to-peer” lending program in which loans were backed by collateral. But in reality, the collateral promised by Burns either did not exist at all or was worth substantially less than Burns represented.

Deputies say Burns defrauded a number of victims out of hundreds of thousands of dollars and he has been missing since September 24, 2020.

If you have any information about Burns’ location or if you think you were defrauded, please contact the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office at (770) 216-3000. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

