Parents claim a Gwinnett elementary school principal broke son’s leg

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A mother and father in Gwinnett County are demanding answers and action after they said their son was injured by his school principal.

Lisa Hall Shell and Keith Shell said their nine-year-old son has a broken bone in his leg after an incident with the principal at W.J. Cooper Elementary School near Loganville Tuesday.

“His tibia on his right leg is fractured from the inside so that means that he was laying on the floor when somebody stomped on his leg,” said Lisa Hall Shell, the boy’s mother, who works at the same school as a detention supervisor.

She said her son has ADHD, is on the autism spectrum, and is in an emotional behavior disabilities class.

After an incident between her son and another student, she said her son was taken to a behavior recovery room, where he has been taken before without any problems. On Tuesday, however, she said Principal Paul Willis took things too far.

Recalling what her son told her, Hall Shell said, “He knocked me down, he tossed me around the room and he stomped on my leg.”

She said she took her son to the emergency room. He is now in a soft cast using crutches and a scooter to get around. She said his ribs are also tender.

The Gwinnett County School District said the district’s police and human resources departments are investigating. While Willis was not at school Thursday, the district said no disciplinary action has been taken against him.

Willis sent a letter home to families after the incident that said in part, “One of our students is facing school disciplinary consequences after he physically assaulted a classmate and attacked another administrator and me.”

The letter went on to say, “...he physically attacked a classmate before another administrator and I were called to stop the attack and escort him to our behavior recovery room. While in that room, the student continued to act out, hitting, kicking, and biting the other administrator and me.”

The principal also wrote, “...I want to be clear, no Cooper Elementary staff intentionally or unintentionally harmed this child.”

“I think he should lose his job,” said Hall Shell.

Keith Shell, the boy’s father, said, “When I tell you I’m furious. I don’t even want to look at this man. I don’t want to look at him because there’s no excuse.”

“We’re supposed to have the art of de-escalation, not escalation,” Lisa Hall Shell said.

The boy is suspended for three days.

Hall Shell said she reported the principal three weeks ago for writing her up after she intervened during another incident with her son and took him to the detention room she supervises.

She said, “I want to hear from the superintendent’s office and I’d like to hear from HR.”

Atlanta News First reached out to Willis for a comment and has not heard back.

