Newton HS placed on lockdown after threats made to students, staff

FILE IMAGE
FILE IMAGE(WBNG)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after threats were made to students and staff Thursday morning at Newton High School, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s office says there is not an active shooter and the school has been placed on lockdown while law enforcement conducts a search of the building.

The safety and security of the school’s students and staff are taken very seriously, says school officials.

