Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

San Francisco police make arrest in death of Cash App founder

San Francisco police reported they've made an arrest in the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.
San Francisco police reported they've made an arrest in the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.(MobileCoin)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco supervisor says an arrest was made early Thursday in the downtown stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.

San Francisco Board President Aaron Peskin said the suspect was apprehended in Emeryville, a San Francisco suburb. He was not told the suspect’s name.

San Francisco police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police found Lee with stab wounds in the Rincon Hill neighborhood of San Francisco at 2:30 a.m. April 4. He died at a hospital.

“I hope today’s arrest can begin a process of healing and closure for all those touched by this tragedy,” Matt Dorsey, another San Francisco supervisor, tweeted.

Prominent tech leaders took to social media to mourn Lee’s death and blame San Francisco for what they call the city’s lax attitude toward crime.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family of man ‘eaten alive by bed bugs’ in Fulton County Jail calls for changes
Racist rant by Macon coach visiting Atlanta goes viral.
Racist rant by Macon coach visiting Atlanta goes viral
One person was found dead outside City Park Apartments on Fairburn Avenue.
Officials identify woman killed in southwest Atlanta apartment complex
Cameron Walker
Former Milton High School student-athletes accused of murder ponder plea deal
Newnan Police get creative with roundabout traffic enforcement
Newnan Police get creative with roundabout traffic enforcement

Latest News

Rapper Young Thug appears in court
Court-appointed YSL defense attorneys concerned over low pay, long hours
FILE - A headline about President Donald Trump is displayed outside the Fox News studios in New...
Jury selection begins in defamation lawsuit against Fox News
Jail cell
Undercover jail investigation results in over 100 arrests
FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023, in...
Montana close to becoming 1st state to completely ban TikTok
President Joe Biden is greeted at Ireland's parliament in Dublin on Thursday.
Biden in Ireland: ‘It’s an honor to return’