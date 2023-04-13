Shanquella Robinson: US prosecutors will not bring charges in murder case

Robinson died in October 2022 during a trip with friends to Mexico.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Federal prosecutors will not file criminal charges in the death of Shanquella Robinson, they announced in a statement Wednesday.

Robinson, 25, died on October 29, 2022, while on a trip with friends to Cabo, Mexico.

NEW: Shanquella Robinson: US prosecutors will not bring charges in murder case

Questions about the Charlotte native’s death emerged soon after and only intensified after a video surfaced showing Robinson, visibly drunk, involved in a fight where she was violently beaten.

Soon after that video emerged, Mexican officials said Robinson died of a cracked spine and later brought charges against one of her friends. The United States has not extradited the person charged in Robinson’s death.

Previous Coverage: Months later, the push for answers around Shanquella Robinson’s death continues

In their statement announcing no US charges, United States Attorney Dena King and the FBI said there was not enough evidence of wrongdoing to issue criminal charges in this case.

“Based on the results of the autopsy and after a careful deliberation and review of the investigative materials by both U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, federal prosecutors informed Ms. Robinson’s family today that the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution.”

Robinson’s family met with King and investigators from the FBI late Wednesday morning. The family is expected to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

The meeting comes weeks after Robinson’s family sent a letter to the White House demanding action. Robinson’s case was addressed by White House Press Secretary Karen Jean-Pierre days later.

This is a developing story. Stay with WBTV for more information and reaction to today’s announcement as it becomes available.

Be alerted first to any breaking news by downloading the free WBTV News app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta Braves

Rosario’s tie-breaking HR in 8th sends Braves past Reds, 5-4

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Eddie Rosario took advantage of his past encounters with Buck Farmer in the American League when he faced the right-hander again in a crucial at-bat.

Georgia Bulldogs

Jim Harrick Jr., former assistant basketball coach at Georgia, dies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Jim Harrick Jr., who played at Pepperdine and worked as an assistant basketball coach at Georgia and several other schools, has died. He was 58.

Public Safety

Man found shot to death outside home in southeast Atlanta, police say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Lifsey
Police are investigating a deadly shooting overnight on Woodland Avenue in southeast Atlanta.

Breaking

Jamie Foxx ‘on his way to recovery’ after suffering ‘medical complication’

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Miles Montgomery
Actor Jamie Foxx is on his way to recovery after reportedly suffering a “medical complication,” according to a statement from the Foxx family on social media.

Latest News

News

Douglas Co. officials ‘move in a different direction’ from fire chief

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Miles Montgomery and Karli Barnett
Douglas County officials have released a statement after announcing that the current fire chief’s employment will end next month.

News

Family of former Falcons player who shot 6 people files lawsuit

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jasmina Alston
The family of a former Atlanta Falcons player who was accused of shooting six people is suing his alma mater South Carolina State University.

News

Douglas Co. officials ‘move in a different direction’ from fire chief

Updated: 8 hours ago
Douglas County officials have released a statement after announcing that the current fire chief’s employment will end “effective May 1.”

News

Georgia’s mental health care in shambles, says top psychiatrist

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Tori Cooper
Psychiatrists in Georgia say there isn’t enough accessible psychiatric care in the state.

News

1st Black woman to serve on Atlanta City Council dies

Updated: 9 hours ago
Banks served on the council from 1980 to 1997.

Public Safety

Man arrested in connection with 2022 murder in Bibb County

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Alexandra Parker
Man arrested in connection with 2022 murder in Bibb County