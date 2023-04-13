Positively Georgia
Slutty Vegan hit with second federal lawsuit over alleged wage theft

Slutty Vegan
Slutty Vegan(Atlanta News First)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW YORK, Ny. (Atlanta News First) - Three former workers at the Brooklyn location of Atlanta-based Slutty Vegan have sued the company for wage theft.

This is the second time the vegan restaurant company has been sued in federal court over wage theft. A former bartender at Bar Vegan in Ponce City Market filed a lawsuit in January also alleging wage theft.

RELATED: ‘Slutty Vegan’ owner Pinky Cole, co-owners of Bar Vegan facing tips lawsuit

The three workers at the Brooklyn outpost allege their pay fluctuated, they were intentionally misclassified as exempt employees and were promised bonuses that never materialized. One of the employees also claims the company failed to provide him with the clothing or funds to properly maintain the uniform standards.

The three employees were all hired last year before being terminated from the company in January.

You can read the entire civil action below.

