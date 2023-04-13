Undercover jail investigation results in over 100 arrests

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An undercover jail investigation leads to the arrest of over 100 people and 64 indictments.

The investigation was led by Sheriff Levon Allen of the Clayton County Sherriff’s Office.

Deputy Allen’s intensive jail investigation was ordered to clean up violence and contraband at the jail related to various crimes, including crossing guard lines, extortion, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, kidnapping, possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, items prohibited by inmates, bribery and more.

The charges were forwarded to Clayton County District Attorney’s Office and resulted in over 100 arrests and a 64-count indictment on the Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (R.I.C.O.).

“This is just the beginning of cleaning up of the Clayton County Jail by the Sheriff to restore order and safety back as it was,’” officials said.

