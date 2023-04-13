Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Undercover jail investigation results in over 100 arrests

Jail cell
Jail cell(WANF)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An undercover jail investigation leads to the arrest of over 100 people and 64 indictments.

The investigation was led by Sheriff Levon Allen of the Clayton County Sherriff’s Office.

Deputy Allen’s intensive jail investigation was ordered to clean up violence and contraband at the jail related to various crimes, including crossing guard lines, extortion, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, kidnapping, possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, items prohibited by inmates, bribery and more.

The charges were forwarded to Clayton County District Attorney’s Office and resulted in over 100 arrests and a 64-count indictment on the Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (R.I.C.O.).

“This is just the beginning of cleaning up of the Clayton County Jail by the Sheriff to restore order and safety back as it was,’” officials said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family of man ‘eaten alive by bed bugs’ in Fulton County Jail calls for changes
Racist rant by Macon coach visiting Atlanta goes viral.
Racist rant by Macon coach visiting Atlanta goes viral
One person was found dead outside City Park Apartments on Fairburn Avenue.
Officials identify woman killed in southwest Atlanta apartment complex
Cameron Walker
Former Milton High School student-athletes accused of murder ponder plea deal
Newnan Police get creative with roundabout traffic enforcement
Newnan Police get creative with roundabout traffic enforcement

Latest News

Mark Anthony Thomas
Elite unit arrest Clayton County rape suspect in New Jersey
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande speaks out about why body comments can be ‘especially harmful’
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family of man ‘eaten alive by bed bugs’ in Fulton County Jail calls for changes
The product that has given the world its best-known taste was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on May...
Pictorial history of Coca-Cola in Atlanta
Debra Smith said her car should have been totaled, but a State Farm preferred repair shop said...
Woman’s beloved Mitsubishi sits in shop for 8 months waiting on repairs