WATCH: MARTA to detail historic clean energy investments

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta public transport operator MARTA is making its latest push for clean energy innovation.

On Thursday, MARTA leaders, along with Congressman Hank Johnson (GA-04) and local climate leaders will hold a press conference detailing clean energy investment plans.

The event will highlight efforts made through the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to address the climate crisis and clean energy developments.

The press conference will take place at the Doraville MARTA station at 11 a.m. Atlanta News First+ will have your live coverage.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.