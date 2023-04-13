Why Black students are most affected by student loan debt than White students

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Recent research reveals Georgia has the second most outstanding student loan debt of all states. And a new report released Thursday shows that Black students disproportionately have more debt and have a harder time paying it off.

The group behind the study, the Student Borrower Protection Center, says a break on paying back those loans could help level the playing field.

Morehouse School of Business student Blake Odum says the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program would make a world of difference for him and other students who look like him.

“Tack on this weight of student debt, which makes it harder for you to buy a home, makes it harder for you to establish credit to buy a car, to live in a middle-class society,” said Blake E. Odum, a Morehouse student.

More than 642 thousand people across Georgia, 57 thousand in metro Atlanta, have some level of student loan debt. A new Student Borrower Protection Center study says due to a lack of generational wealth, more than 90 percent of Black students make the difficult decision to take out college loans to pay for a 4-year degree, compared to only 66 percent of White students. The group calls student debt a civil rights crisis.

“Today’s report is a reminder of the communities that have the most to gain from student debt relief. And unfortunately have the most to lose should these efforts to attack student loan borrowers be successful,” said Aissa Canchola Banez, of the Student Borrower Protection Center.

Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock released a statement in response to the study.

“Student debt relief would significantly lift Georgians’ economic burdens, especially Black and brown Georgians. Student debt relief will help keep our economy growing strong for all Georgians,” said Warnock.

President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program promises up to $20,000 of debt relief for eligible borrowers, but it’s facing several legal challenges. A group of GOP senators has introduced a resolution to overturn it. Plus, the program is currently blocked as the Supreme Court is expected to issue its ruling in late June or early July.

“We can look at how much their families make, and so on and so forth. Then we understand people who come from areas of poverty, trying to get a college degree, it’s extremely expensive,” said Odum.

