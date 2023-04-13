Actress and Comedian Cocoa Brown ‘Wigs of Love Brunch’ for women battling lupus

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - May is Lupus Awareness Month.

The Lupus Foundation of America estimates that 1.5 million Americans, and at least five million people worldwide, have a form of lupus.

Actress and comedian Cocoa Brown is working to change that through “The Wigs of Love Foundation”.

Brown founded “The Wigs of Love Foundation” to celebrate women battling hair loss due to lupus and to help them regain their confidence.

Lupus survivors will be honored at the annual Wigs of Love Brunch on May 27 at “This Is It Event Center” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. located at 105 McIntosh Crossing in Fayetteville.

Celebrity stylist partners have included Kim Kimble, Elgin Charles, and Derek J.

Honorees will receive the glam makeover of a lifetime including a day of beauty, a photo shoot, their own custom-made wig, and a commemorative portrait.

“I saw the devastating effects of lupus firsthand with a dear friend and my favorite aunt. This condition turned my beautiful and vibrant aunt into someone we barely recognized,” says Brown. “That really inspired me to reach out to my friends and contacts in the beauty industry who readily donated their time and talents to Wigs of Love and created beautiful custom wigs which we donated to ladies experiencing hair loss due to lupus.”

Nominees must be women age 18+ who have or are currently experiencing hair loss due to lupus.

“We want these ladies to feel as beautiful as they are and to celebrate them and their courageous fight against lupus,” explains Brown.

Nominations can be emailed to wigsoflove2023@gmail.com.

Please include the name, email address, social media handles of the nominee, and an essay (100 words or less) about why they should be an honoree this year.

Tickets to the Wigs of Love Brunch are on sale at Eventbrite.com starting at $50.

For more information, visit www.wigsoflove.org.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.