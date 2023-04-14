Positively Georgia
Two armed men shoot, rob 17-year-old teen in LaGrange, police say

By Talgat Almanov
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old teen was shot in the arm in LaGrange County Friday afternoon.

RELATED: GBI investigates fatal shooting involving police officer in Riverdale.

According to LaGrange Police Department, officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of E Render Street in reference to a person shot and later located the victim with an apparent gunshot wound to his arm. Two armed suspects robbed and shot the victim before they fled.

Anyone who was in the area and saw or heard anything is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

