3 parrots stolen from popular restaurant in Buckhead

R. Thomas Deluxe Grill Parrots
R. Thomas Deluxe Grill Parrots(Atlanta News First)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Popular Buckhead restaurant has reported that their parrots were stolen Friday morning.

R. Thomas Deluxe Restaurant posted on their Facebook page that three of their beloved parrots were stolen which they believed to be a premeditated theft.

They also added that the person/persons who took them spray painted their cameras in the driveway and had a trailer with cages to take the parrots.

They are asking for the public’s help to locate their parrots and to report information that could help with the investigation.

Atlanta Police Department responded to the incident this morning, no new information at this time since this is still under investigation.

