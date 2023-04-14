Actress Michael Michele stars in Lifetime thriller ‘Drunk, Driving and 17′

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Michael Michele is back on the big screen for Lifetime’s latest original movie “Drunk, Driving, and 17.”

The story follows teenager Kim Summers (played by Savannah Lee Smith) who gets involved in a car accident while under the influence. Michele plays Martha Wright, mother to Kim’s boyfriend, who becomes a major player in the thriller.

Atlanta News First talked with the actress about her new film “Drunk, Driving, and 17″ premiering Saturday, April 15 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

