Atlanta Delta Sigma Theta Sorority ‘Pre-Centennial Fashion Show’ April 16

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will host a Pre-Centennial Fashion Show: The Past, The Present, and The Promise at the Atlanta Symphony Hall (1280 Peachtree Street).

The event will be held on April 16, at 4 p.m.

The show will be hosted by Atlanta radio legend, Ryan Cameron, and past Delta Sigma Theta National President Beverly Evans Smith is a special guest.

The fashion show will include local models with an appearance by former Ebony Fashion Fair models. This event helps the chapter prepare for the celebration of 100 years of Sisterhood, Scholarship, and Service within the City of Atlanta in 2024.

Donations from the event will support the sorority chapter’s initiatives including its scholarship fund.

HISTORY OF THE ALUMNAE CHAPTER OF DELTA SIGMA THETA SORORITY INC.

The Atlanta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, had its beginning in 1924 when it was chartered as Sigma Chapter. It was the first chapter established in Atlanta and in Georgia, the second in the Southern Region and the nineteenth chapter in the United States. Eleven young women from both Atlanta University (undergraduate at that time) and Spelman College were inducted as charter members. A group of graduate students in Atlanta petitioned the Executive Council of the Sorority to establish a chapter independent of the undergraduate chapter. The charter was granted in the fall of 1925, and the graduate chapter became known as Iota Sigma Alumnae Chapter. The name, Sigma, was transferred to the undergraduate chapter at Clark College in 1929 when Atlanta University became a graduate institution. It remains the official name of that chapter today. In 1958, the graduate chapters of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, were changed from designation by Greek letters to the names of the cities in which they were located. Iota Sigma Alumnae Chapter was changed to the Atlanta Alumnae Chapter. The chapter has provided significant leadership and has conducted public service programs of distinction since it was established. The Five-Point Program Thrust of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, is the vehicle through which its members seek to project the image of the Sorority as a public service organization. These five areas – Economic Development, Educational Development, International Awareness and Involvement, Physical and Mental Health, and Political Awareness and Involvement – are all integral parts of the chapter’s services and programs. Chapter members have dedicated themselves to continuing the development and implementation of outstanding public service programs. Those programs include voter registration, diabetes awareness, human trafficking awareness, and the scholarship program. Today, they stand proud of their legacy and their many. accomplishments.

