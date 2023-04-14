Positively Georgia
Employee leaves behind loaded gun in school bathroom, DeKalb officials say

Kingsley Elementary School
Kingsley Elementary School
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A lockdown was ordered at a DeKalb County School Thursday after a loaded gun was discovered in an adult restroom on campus.

Principal of Kingsley Elementary School, Dr. Tyra Harris-Thomposon sent a letter home to parents saying “the school went on immediate lockdown, district police responded immediately, all safety protocols were followed, and no one was harmed or injured,” Harris-Thompson explained. “The owner of the weapon was an employee, and the situation was resolved within thirty minutes by public safety.”

School officials said no students were involved in the incident.

“This incident is another reminder of the Dekalb County School District’s “See Something, Say Something” campaign that encourages anyone who suspects any unsafe situation on campus to report it promptly to school staff or law enforcement,” the principal mentioned.

Atlanta News First is working to learn the job duties of the employee who left behind the loaded gun and whether they will face any criminal charges or disciplinary action.

