Employers look to youth to fill hundreds of summer jobs across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - From lifeguards to camp counselors, hundreds of summer jobs need to be filled across metro Atlanta.

Right now organizations are recruiting young people to fill critical program positions.

“The need is now,” said Atlanta Department of Parks and Recreation Commissioner, Justin Cutler. “We start our pools and Camp Best Friends program the first week of June.”

The call is out for teenagers looking for summer work across metro Atlanta.

The city of Atlanta is looking to fill dozens of positions.

Kamani Gill is encouraging teens to apply for lifeguard and camp counselor jobs.

It’s something she did herself when she was 15 years old.

“They just gave me a lot of tools to survive in the workforce and stand on my own two feet,” said Gill.

The citywide push is part of the Mayor’s commitment to Year-of the Youth.

Last year, Mayor Andre Dickens set a goal of hiring 3,000 youth throughout the summer.

“We have an opportunity for you to start making 15 dollars an hour in a safe environment and a fun environment where you get to work with young people, you get to work with your friends, neighbors,” said Commissioner Cutler.

The need to fill summer positions stretches beyond city limits.

“We have a really high demand for summer camps, there are more kids than ever that are looking to get enrolled in swim lessons,” said Megan Benvenuto with Northwest Family YMCA.

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta, which serves 12 counties, is trying to fill hundreds of summer positions.

“When we look at the 900 open positions that are not possible without young people looking for a summer job,” said Benvenuto.

To attract teens and young adults, the organization recently started offering summer bonuses all while being flexible with student schedules.

“They could have summer school, there are family vacations,” said Benvenuto. “They really work hard to be flexible and work with their schedules, so that it’s a great place to work.”

The city of Atlanta is having an upcoming job fair on April 29th at the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center where you can learn more about summer positions.

For more information about summer jobs with the Atlanta Department of Parks and Recreation, click here.

For information on summer jobs with the YMCA of Metro Atlanta, click here.

