Exotic birds stolen from Buckhead restaurant found safe

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three exotic birds that were snatched from their cages outside a beloved Atlanta restaurant were returned safely Friday afternoon.

Workers at R. Thomas Deluxe Grille in Buckhead arrived at the restaurant around 6 a.m. Friday and noticed the bird cages outside, that hold parrots Ruby, Peaches, and Cream, were empty and the birds were gone.

“Who steals birds,” asked Brittany Curran, a manager at the restaurant. “Who does that?”

Curran said the restaurant, which opened in 1985, has housed birds for decades. The original owner, Richard Thomas, apparently was obsessed with the animals.

“I feel like that was definitely a reason why people came to the restaurant,” Curran said. “[Richard] loved them, and they were like his children.”

The birds are kept in climate-controlled cages year-round at the side of the restaurant. Surveillance footage shows someone driving toward the restaurant early Friday morning in a dark-colored truck with a flatbed trailer attached. Another angle shows a man walking up to the cameras adjacent to the restaurant and spray-painting them.

Management believes the thief used a bolt cutter to break the locks and steal the birds.

“It doesn’t make sense after all this time,” Curran said. “R. Thomas has been open since 1985 and most of that time has had birds with it. So, I don’t know after all of that time somebody would get the idea.”

The three birds stolen from R. Thomas Deluxe Grille in Buckhead are back at the restaurant tonight. The CFO of the restaurant says Atlanta Police found them in an unnamed location in the city. No word on the thief is in custody. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/93UYzZJqeA — Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) April 14, 2023

Nine hours after being taken, the birds were found and returned to the restaurant. Waring Murray, the CFO of the restaurant, said the birds were found in an undisclosed area of Atlanta, but did not offer any other details. He said the birds were ready to come home.

“I actually had one of them jump on my arm,” Murray added. “I’ve only held a bird one time. He did not like his environment down there. Most of the crimes we see goes unsolved, but the Atlanta Police Department was right on top of this and I’m glad.

Atlanta New First has reached out to the Atlanta Police Department for details surrounding possible arrests, charges, and motive.

