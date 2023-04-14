Family speaks out after Gwinnett County land battle

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “It takes a village, as they used to say to raise the kids. Well, it takes a village to save a village and this is the village,” said Alexis Livsey.

The Livsey family is happier now than when Atlanta News First met them a week ago. They’ve since won a battle with Gwinnett County over their ancestral land.

Their ancestors were former slaves who were forced to work there.

The county was considering forcing them to sell their land by use of eminent domain laws to create a park.

“You never see a Black family win against eminent domain, so for us to do that. I’m getting chills,” said Alexis Livsey.

But the family’s fight isn’t over.

The county already owns other portions of the land known as ‘the Promised Land,” including the plantation home of slave owner Thomas Maguire.

He wrote journals of Antebellum life reportedly inspiring ‘Gone with the Wind.’

“I see them preserving Thomas Maguire’s history and that’s what they were going to capitalize off of,” said Alexis Livsey.

The county did not want to comment on this story.

In a previous interview, the county told Atlanta News First they planned to preserve the history of the property, not whitewash it.

“There is an assault on black life, black families living, preserving history,” said Penny Poole, president of the Gwinnett County NAACP.

The Gwinnett County NAACP doesn’t believe the county’s intentions either and says what they tried to do to the Livsey’s was an “abomination.”

Poole says out of the 16 incorporated areas in Gwinnett, only 3 historic Black communities exist today.

“The rest have been gentrified. The rest have been sold for peanuts. The rest have been wiped away,” she said.

The Livsey’s tell us they won’t let that happen to “the Promised Land.”

“I feel like as many people, black people or anyone else that cares about our history, they will come from all over the country too just to hear about what we’ve done,” said Chad Livsey.

The family says they still plan to show up at the Gwinnett County board meeting on April 25th to condone what the county tried to do and to ask them how they plan to preserve the land they already own.

