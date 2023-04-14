Positively Georgia
FIRST ALERT: Few showers Friday evening; Warm and dry Saturday

Showers return on Sunday, but a good chunk of the day should be dry
First Alert Forecast: Nice Saturday; A few showers on Sunday
By Fred Campagna
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Isolated showers are possible Friday evening in north Georgia. Grab the umbrella if you are heading out, but you may not need it. The temperature will dip through the 60s into the 50s by early Saturday morning.

Forecast map for Friday night in north Georgia
Forecast map for Friday night in north Georgia(Atlanta News First)

Warm and dry Saturday

There is a low chance of an early shower in northeast Georgia on Saturday morning. Most will see partly sunny skies from the start of the day through the afternoon. It looks like a great day to be outside, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Clouds thicken Saturday evening and a few showers/storms cannot be ruled out by midnight - but likely not much sooner than that.

FIRST ALERT for rain, isolated storms Sunday

A cold front will move through north Georgia on Sunday and may bring rain early in the morning. It’s also possible the rain or t-storm threat will linger into the early afternoon on Sunday. There is a level 2 (out of 5) risk of severe weather for areas Southeast of Metro Atlanta. If the front moves a bit quicker than currently projected, Sunday afternoon could turn out to be rather nice. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Severe Weather Outlook on Sunday
Severe Weather Outlook on Sunday(Atlanta News First)

Dry with a warming trend next week

Next week is looking great with plenty of sunshine. It’ll be cool Monday with warming temperatures throughout the week. It will start near 70 Monday afternoon and reach the low 80s by Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

