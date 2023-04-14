FIRST ALERT: More rain, isolated storms today; Dry Saturday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rain and isolated storms will continue in north Georgia today with no severe weather.
Friday’s summary
High - 70°
Normal high - 73°
Chance of rain - 60%
FIRST ALERT for rain, isolated storms today
Your morning commute will be mostly dry in metro Atlanta, but expect more scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. No severe weather is expected, but you’ll want to have the umbrella handy throughout the day.
Dry Saturday
You’ll get a break from the rain on Saturday with partly cloudy skies and highs near 80!
FIRST ALERT for rain, isolated storms Sunday
A cold front will move through north Georgia on Sunday and bring rain early in the morning, It’s possible the rain will linger into the early afternoon on Sunday, in addition to an isolated storm or two.
Dry next week
Next week is looking great with plenty of sunshine. It’ll be cool Monday with warming temperatures throughout the week.
