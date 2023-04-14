FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers and t-storms on Friday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Scattered showers and t-storms continues Thursday night as a storm system spins west of Georgia. There may be patchy fog after midnight with lows near 60. The First Alert continues on Friday as the scattered shower/storm threat sticks around for one more day. Showers/storms will be hit or miss on Friday, and the temperature will rise to near 70. There’s a low risk of showers Friday evening as the last of the storm system spins over north Georgia.

Saturday is the pick of the weekend with sunshine, a few clouds, and highs upper 70s to low 80s. A few showers/storms are possible Sunday - especially early in the day. There’s another First Alert for the scattered rain. Highs will be in the 70s on Sunday.

The weather looks great for most of next week. Expect sunshine and highs ranging from the upper 60s on Monday to near 80 by Thursday afternoon.

