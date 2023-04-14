Fulton Commissioner: $1M dollar study reveals Fulton County needs new jail

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A family calling for the closure of the Fulton County Jail after their loved one died in custody in what they call “deplorable conditions.”

Jail staff found 35-year-old LaShawn Thompson dead inside his cell last September, three months after he was arrested for misdemeanor battery.

On Thursday Thompson’s family and their attorney shared disturbing photos which show Thompson’s body riddled with sores believed to be from bed bugs and other insects at the Fulton County Jail.

There have been continued calls for many years to construct a new Fulton County jail, and city leaders may now be one step closer to making it happen.

Atlanta News First reporter, Chelsea Beimfohr, sat down with Chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, Robb Pitts, on Thursday. He said the board had just received the results of a 1-million dollar “feasibility study” from an outside consulting company regarding the jail.

“They concluded that we do in fact need a new jail,” Pitts said.

Pitts says the new facility would have approximately 4-thousand beds and would cost $2 billion dollars to build.

In a statement sent to Atlanta News First on Thursday, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said, “the health, well-being, and security of inmates in our care is our top priority. It’s no secret that the dilapidated and rapidly eroding conditions of the current facility make it incredibly difficult to meet the goal of providing a clean, well-maintained, and healthy environment for all inmates and staff.”

Sheriff Labat went on to say a new facility would provide an elite level of care, mental health services, security, and cleanliness.

“It’s cheaper to probably build a new jail than the cost of paying out all these different lawsuits,” the Thompson’s attorney said Thursday at a press conference.

However, Chairman Pitts thinks there are cheaper alternatives to building a new jail that would cost taxpayers less money. Like cleaning, renovating, and hiring more staff members.

“I’m not convinced that we need a new jail. In spite of what the consultants are saying. In spite of what the sheriff is saying. The problems that we have at our jail, from my perspective, are not a feature of the physical structure itself. It’s more, I think a lack of deputies,” Pitts said.

Despite his opposition, Pitts says he does think Fulton County Commissioners will move forward with plans for a new jail. They’ll be discussing the results of the study next week during their Wednesday night meeting.

