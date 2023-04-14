Heads Up: 16 MARTA bus stops set to close in SW Atlanta neighborhood

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A serious update for people who depend on buses to get around town.

MARTA is closing more than a dozen bus stops in a part of Southwest Atlanta due to safety concerns.

But some of the notices posted at the stops caught residents off guard.

“I take the bus to work, but I get up at 2:30 in the morning,” said Frankquan Hodges.

Starting April 22nd, some residents in southwest Atlanta will no longer be able to rely on the bus that normally picks them up.

Some may even have to walk over a mile to the nearest in-service bus stop.

“If the bus gets taken away, it’s walking and it’s crazy walking, the streets are really long,” said Hodges.

MARTA says safety is the reason 16 bus stops along parts of Niskey Lake Road and County Line Rd. will close.

In a statement, MARTA explained that they heard from a customer who shared that buses were having to routinely cross into the oncoming lane along Niskey Lake Rd.

MARTA says an investigation by the Office of Safety recommended a portion of bus route 183 to be discontinued as the street is too narrow for buses to maneuver through curves without crossing into the other lane.

MARTA also posted detour notices at each stop, pointing people to the nearest stops that will still be in service, with one at Campbellton Rd & Niskey Lake Rd and the other at County Line Rd & Campbellton Rd.

But for some residents, a mile or more walk to the nearest bus stop may not cut it.

“They got elderly people that have to get on the bus that means they have to walk, so I don’t think the buses should be removed,” said Hodges.

MARTA says permanently discontinuing this service would require a public hearing, which would be held well in advance of making the change permanent.

