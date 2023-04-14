Homicide investigation underway after man found dead on Cheshire Bridge Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead at an address on Cheshire Bridge Road Thursday morning.

Police responded to a person down call at 1865 Cheshire Bridge Road NE just after 10:45 a.m. They found a 54-year-old man at the address, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances around his death are unknown.

