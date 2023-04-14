Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Homicide investigation underway after man found dead on Cheshire Bridge Road

(MGN ONLINE)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead at an address on Cheshire Bridge Road Thursday morning.

Police responded to a person down call at 1865 Cheshire Bridge Road NE just after 10:45 a.m. They found a 54-year-old man at the address, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances around his death are unknown.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lashawn Thompson family
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office addresses jail infestation, inmate death
One person was found dead outside City Park Apartments on Fairburn Avenue.
Officials identify woman killed in southwest Atlanta apartment complex
Racist rant by Macon coach visiting Atlanta goes viral.
Racist rant by Macon coach visiting Atlanta goes viral
Jamie Foxx arrives at the premiere of "Day Shift" on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Regal LA....
Jamie Foxx ‘on his way to recovery’ after suffering ‘medical complication’
Antonio Brown
Former Atlanta city councilman Antonio Brown sentenced in bank fraud case

Latest News

Homicide scene in Fulton County
APD investigates homicide after woman found dead in Fulton County
Racist rant by Macon coach shines light on football recruiting culture.
Racist rant by Macon coach shines light on football recruiting culture
R. Thomas Deluxe Grill Parrots
3 parrots stolen from Buckhead restaurant found, returned safely
MARTA bus stop
Heads Up: 16 MARTA bus stops set to close in SW Atlanta neighborhood