Lovejoy police looking for missing 17-month-old girl

Sinihah and Kuhn Hankins
Sinihah and Kuhn Hankins(Lovejoy Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOVEJOY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lovejoy police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 17-month-old girl.

Kuhn Hankins was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Apr. 14 with 19-year-old Sinihah Hankins in a Gray 2012 Honda Accord with Florida license plate 78AHQV.

Kuhn is a Black girl with brown eyes and brown hair done in braids. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a multi-colored shirt. She is two feet tall and weighs roughly 30 pounds.

Sinihah is 5-feet-1-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown hair.

Anyone with information should contact the Lovejoy Police Department at 770-571-2304 or dial 911.

