Man arrested in connection with Decatur shooting death

A 12-year-old student was found with a loaded firearm at a Union County middle school.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting death during an alleged drug deal in Decatur.

Charlie B. Buckholts has been arrested and charged with malice murder in connection with the death of Joshua Walker March 18. The two were reportedly familiar with one another through previous drug sales.

Buckholts is being held at DeKalb County Jail without bond.

