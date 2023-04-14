Positively Georgia
Man reels in 102-pound prehistoric river monster

Robert Murphy recently caught a massive 102-pound paddlefish while fishing on the Upper White...
Robert Murphy recently caught a massive 102-pound paddlefish while fishing on the Upper White River.(Arkansas Game and Fish Commission)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOSHEN, Ark. (Gray News) - Wildlife officials in Arkansas congratulated a man for catching a fish weighing more than 100 pounds.

Last week, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission shared that Robert Murphy, of Fayetteville, recently caught a 102-pound paddlefish, also known as a spoonbill, while fishing for walleye in his kayak

Officials said he accidentally snagged the large zooplankton-eating fish and battled it for over an hour on the Upper White River near Goshen.

According to the commission, the prehistoric river monster came up short of the state record of 118 pounds set in 2020 but the team still called Murphy’s catch massive.

Paddlefish typically congregate in the river-like sections of southern Beaver Lake during spring, officials said.

