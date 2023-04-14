Morehouse College announces inaugural Dream Makers Summit

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Morehouse College announced Friday it will host its inaugural Dream Makers Summit to showcase student achievement.

The summit will be held on April 18 at Morehouse College and will highlight the scholarly works, and creativity of the Men of Morehouse College.

The event will include a speech with a keynote Grant Bennett ‘20, diversity, equity & inclusion strategist at Google, as well as a series of lunch and learn sessions. Other events will include an alumni panel discussion on “The Role of HBCUs in Innovation” will include Dr. Miles Fuller ‘12, partner of Boston Consulting Group; Tavis Thompson ‘20, co-founder of CodeHouse; and Jhordan Gibbs ‘10, co-founder of the Milk+Cookies Music Festival.

“The purpose of the Dream Makers Summit is to support our scholars as they showcase their potential to shape a better future through research, creativity, and innovation,” says Dr. Triscia Hendrickson, professor of biology and associate provost for research & student training at Morehouse College. “The presentations and demonstrations span diverse disciplines and provide a glimpse into the bright future our students, partners, and alumni are working to create for themselves and the world.”

“As a proud graduate of Morehouse College, it is an incredible honor to serve as the keynote speaker for the Dream Makers Summit,” says Bennett. “Morehouse has always been a beacon of excellence, and my student experience gave me the confidence and mindset to bet on myself in any situation. The College has a proven track record of producing innovative leaders and I’m proud to be a part of that collective of men. The summit is a testament to the greatness that is Morehouse College.”

For more on the Dream Makers Summit visit the Morehouse website.

