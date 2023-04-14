Man with gun on campus at Emory University’s Oxford College campus, deputies say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A heavy police presence has been reported at Emory University’s Oxford College campus in Covington, according to school officials.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Atlanta News First that there are reports of a man on campus with a gun. The campus is currently on lockdown as authorities investigate the incident.

“There is a police emergency on Oxford College Campus at Murdy Hall. Avoid the area. Updates to follow,” a statement from the school explains.

Atlanta News First has a crew at the scene and will update this story once we learn more information.

Police are on scene on the Oxford College Campus. Shelter in place. Avoid the area. We will provide updates as information becomes available. — Emory University (@EmoryUniversity) April 14, 2023

Emory Emergency: There is a police emergency on Oxford College Campus at [BUILDING OR ADDRESS]. Avoid the area. Updates to follow. — Emory University (@EmoryUniversity) April 14, 2023

