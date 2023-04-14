Positively Georgia
Man with gun on campus at Emory University’s Oxford College campus, deputies say

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A heavy police presence has been reported at Emory University’s Oxford College campus in Covington, according to school officials.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Atlanta News First that there are reports of a man on campus with a gun. The campus is currently on lockdown as authorities investigate the incident.

“There is a police emergency on Oxford College Campus at Murdy Hall. Avoid the area. Updates to follow,” a statement from the school explains.

Atlanta News First has a crew at the scene and will update this story once we learn more information.

