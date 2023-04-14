Racist rant by Macon coach shines light on football recruiting culture

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Public outcry is growing after viral videos surfaced showing a racist rant by a Macon coach on a visit to Atlanta.

Neighbors and former players have confirmed the man in the video as Mark Taylor, a former Houston County teacher who most recently trained a prospective Division 1 athlete.

“I was shocked to see a man do the same thing I’m doing, saying those types of things,” said Lamar Daniels, founder of Recruit Northeast Georgia, an organization that helps connect high school athletes to college programs.

“You’re dealing with these athletes, and they trust you. And he stabbed them in the back,” said Daniels, in reaction to the videos.

Daniels suggested Taylor’s words, while not directed specifically at athletes, highlight toxicity within the world of college recruiting.

“A lot of these guys in this industry, they look like him. And a lot of the athletes, look like me. There are guys out here that are not in it to see the young men succeed. They’re in it to see what they can get out of it,” said Daniels.

Atlanta News First repeatedly reached out to Taylor for a reaction after his comments. He has not responded to those requests.

On Thursday, the central Georgia NAACP called for the Georgia Bureau of Investigate to look into the calls made by Taylor and investigate if any of his trainees experienced any racial prejudice.

“We have to make sure that these kids have not had any emotional stress,” said Gwenette Westbrooks, with the Macon-Bibb NAACP chapter. “We don’t know what, how these young people were treated by Mr. Taylor, while they were in his training.”

This week, Central Fellowship Christian Academy, the school to which Taylor rented field space, distanced itself from Taylor.

“We are shocked by the recent videos from Mark Taylor that have circulated on social media,” said the CFCA Board of Directors, in a social media post.

“We give no reason for racism,” the post continued.

The school said it ended its relationship with Taylor, effective immediately.

Daniels hopes that this incident amplifies the need for high-character mentors guiding high school athletes to college athletics.

“We have to find a way to get past it. Collectively as human beings,” said Daniels.

