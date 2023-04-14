Restaurant Report Card: Hardee’s scores 56; Ray’s at Killer Creek earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Something is not right at the home of the charbroiled thickburgers on Lawrenceville Highway in Lilburn.

Hardee’s failed with 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was a mold-like substance on shredded cheese and a black mold-like substance inside the ice machine. Beef patties, chicken, ham, and milk were at unsafe temperatures. So, we went to the restaurant to get to the bottom of things, but it was closed.

“I’m going to miss them if they don’t come back, but I understand because we’ve got to stay healthy,” customer Jacki Bittick said. “I came from the doctor, and I’ve been fasting all day. I was looking forward to this, I sure was. So, I will have to go elsewhere and check Hardee’s and see if they’re going to come back.

In Cobb County, South City Kitchen on Cumberland Parkway in the Vinings did very well earning 96 points on a routine inspection.

Ray’s at Killer Creek on Mansell Road in Alpharetta received a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations, they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award.

They’re celebrating 25 years of greatness and here’s why. They’re known for their hand-cut steaks, fresh seafood that is flown in daily, the raw bar, the wood-burning oven, and their own wine cellar. You can start with the calamari and shrimp, the seafood tower, whole red snapper, honey glazed salmon, lobster mac and cheese, whipped potatoes, bone-in cowboy ribeye, 12 oz fillet. The steaks are $25 for 25 years on Mondays. Boy that’s good!

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.