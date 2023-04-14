Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Shay ‘Your Love Diva’ to host love retreat in Alpharetta

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Shay Levister is hosting the Love Mastery Retreat which is the 4th annual luxurious and powerful three-day immersive experience designed to increase women’s feminine energy in romance and career.

For the last 20 years, Levister has helped over 180,000 women from 75 different countries attract their dream life, money, and love using a formula based on science.

“I grew up in a household where I watched my mother being physically and emotionally abused on a daily basis. In my paradigm, love hurt, and it was normal for married men (in my West Indian family) to have extramarital affairs (AKA a “girlfriend).” I believed that I had to earn love and I attracted one dysfunctional relationship after the next,” Levister explained.

The retreat is set for April 27-30 at The Hotel at Avalon in Alpharetta.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lashawn Thompson family
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office addresses jail infestation, inmate death
One person was found dead outside City Park Apartments on Fairburn Avenue.
Officials identify woman killed in southwest Atlanta apartment complex
Racist rant by Macon coach visiting Atlanta goes viral.
Racist rant by Macon coach visiting Atlanta goes viral
Jamie Foxx arrives at the premiere of "Day Shift" on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Regal LA....
Jamie Foxx ‘on his way to recovery’ after suffering ‘medical complication’
Antonio Brown
Former Atlanta city councilman Antonio Brown sentenced in bank fraud case

Latest News

Clarence
MEET CLARENCE: Lifeline Animal Project Pet of the Week
Delta Sigma Theta Pre-Centennial fashion show
Atlanta Delta Sigma Theta Sorority ‘Pre-Centennial Fashion Show’ April 16
Dogwood Commemorative Sculpture
Atlanta Dogwood Festival returns Friday to Piedmont Park
Volunteers needed for Earth Day Litter Clean-Up event in Chamblee