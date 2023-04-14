Shay ‘Your Love Diva’ to host love retreat in Alpharetta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Shay Levister is hosting the Love Mastery Retreat which is the 4th annual luxurious and powerful three-day immersive experience designed to increase women’s feminine energy in romance and career.

For the last 20 years, Levister has helped over 180,000 women from 75 different countries attract their dream life, money, and love using a formula based on science.

“I grew up in a household where I watched my mother being physically and emotionally abused on a daily basis. In my paradigm, love hurt, and it was normal for married men (in my West Indian family) to have extramarital affairs (AKA a “girlfriend).” I believed that I had to earn love and I attracted one dysfunctional relationship after the next,” Levister explained.

The retreat is set for April 27-30 at The Hotel at Avalon in Alpharetta.

