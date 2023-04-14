Successful Deaf DJ breaks down barriers in music industry

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Music is an industry built around sound. An Atlanta-based artist is mastering his craft without the ability to hear.

It is true that music can be a feeling as well as a sound. Robbie Wilde knows that truth, more than most people.

“Music, it involves hearing yes but a big part is feeling too, the vibrations hitting your bones,” said Robbie Wilde a musician, DJ and Music Producer.

He is fully deaf in one ear and has 20% hearing in the other.

“I lost my hearing when I was seven, due to severe ear infections and high fevers...My parents were immigrants to this country so we didn’t have the proper health insurance, plus it was in the 90s so it wasn’t too much information,” said Wilde, “I learned how to adapt by reading lips and body language.”

Robbie makes music by feeling the vibrations of the songs.

“I have been very blessed to be around certain people, at events and stuff like that. Currently, we are at Tricky Stewart’s studio, Sessions Atlanta which is a huge blessing,” said Wilde.

He has built a platform for himself where there are no fences up, keeping certain people out of an industry they might thrive in.

”I am not the only one, there are a lot of individuals out there as well that have also accomplished this, “Everything is possible. Actually in high school in my yearbook but I put in there, ‘Impossible is a word found in the dictionary of fools,’ and I kind of live by that,” said Wilde.

