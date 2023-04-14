Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Suspected Russian tank ends up stuck at truck stop in Louisiana

What is believed to be a captured Russian tank ended up stranded at Peto's Travel Center and...
What is believed to be a captured Russian tank ended up stranded at Peto's Travel Center and Casino in Roanoke, Louisiana. The 18-wheeler carrying the tank had transmission problems, leaving the rig stuck for two days. Why the tank was brought to the U.S. and was being transported on I-10 through Louisiana is currently unknown.(KPLC viewer)
By Johnathan Manning and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, La. (KPLC/Gray News) - A truck carrying what’s believed to be a captured Russian tank was left stranded for two days at a truck stop in Roanoke, Louisiana.

The tank is reportedly a T-90A Russian tank captured by Ukrainian forces.

What is believed to be a captured Russian tank ended up stranded at Peto's Travel Center and...
What is believed to be a captured Russian tank ended up stranded at Peto's Travel Center and Casino in Roanoke, Louisiana. The 18-wheeler carrying the tank had transmission problems, leaving the rig stuck for two days. Why the tank was brought to the U.S. and was being transported on I-10 through Louisiana is currently unknown.(KPLC viewer)

A representative of Peto’s Travel Center and Casino said the tank was being hauled by an 18-wheeler when it arrived in Roanoke on Tuesday night. But because of an issue with the big rig’s transmission, the tank and rig were stuck until Thursday.

Because the tank was drawing attention, with several customers taking photos, it was eventually covered with black tarp, the representative said. The truck and cargo eventually rolled out around 8:40 p.m. Thursday

Photos of the tank provided to KPLC show it is still equipped with its turret and has been heavily used. It has sustained some damage to the front and back. It also has hand paintings of what appear to be the Ukrainian cross, as well as several numbers.

What is believed to be a captured Russian tank ended up stranded at Peto's Travel Center and...
What is believed to be a captured Russian tank ended up stranded at Peto's Travel Center and Casino in Roanoke, Louisiana. The 18-wheeler carrying the tank had transmission problems, leaving the rig stuck for two days. Why the tank was brought to the U.S. and was being transported on I-10 through Louisiana is currently unknown.(KPLC viewer)

Military publication The War Zone is reporting two open-source intelligence groups tracking military equipment used in Ukraine both say the tank was likely abandoned by Russia’s 27th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade in Kharkiv Oblast in September 2022. The groups said the yellow 9s painted on the tanks likely mean it was captured by Ukraine’s 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade.

KPLC also reached out to both intelligence groups, with Warspotting.net confirming the same information.

Why the tank was brought to the U.S. and why it was traveling through Louisiana remain unknown.

What is believed to be a captured Russian tank ended up stranded at Peto's Travel Center and...
What is believed to be a captured Russian tank ended up stranded at Peto's Travel Center and Casino in Roanoke, Louisiana. The 18-wheeler carrying the tank had transmission problems, leaving the rig stuck for two days. Why the tank was brought to the U.S. and was being transported on I-10 through Louisiana is currently unknown.(KPLC viewer)

Copyright 2023 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lashawn Thompson family
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office addresses jail infestation, inmate death
One person was found dead outside City Park Apartments on Fairburn Avenue.
Officials identify woman killed in southwest Atlanta apartment complex
Racist rant by Macon coach visiting Atlanta goes viral.
Racist rant by Macon coach visiting Atlanta goes viral
Jamie Foxx arrives at the premiere of "Day Shift" on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Regal LA....
Jamie Foxx ‘on his way to recovery’ after suffering ‘medical complication’
Antonio Brown
Former Atlanta city councilman Antonio Brown sentenced in bank fraud case

Latest News

Michael Michele as Martha Wright
Actress Michael Michele stars in Lifetime thriller ‘Drunk, Driving and 17′
FILE - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks on Nov. 8, 2022, in downtown Denver.
Colorado governor signs abortion, transgender care bills
The video shows members of the community gathered outside, admiring the rainbow before the...
Rainbow arches over The Covenant School during first church service since mass shooting
Kingsley Elementary School
Employee leaves behind loaded gun in school bathroom, DeKalb officials say
Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or...
Two armed men shoot, rob 17-year-old teen in LaGrange, police say