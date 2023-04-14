Positively Georgia
Teen girl went missing in Coweta County, says police

Aaliyah Jones
Aaliyah Jones(Senoia Police Department)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Senoia Police Department is searching for a teen girl who went missing in Coweta County Wednesday.

Aaliyah Jones is described as a 16-year-old girl who weighs about 180 pounds, is 5 feet 7 inches tall with brown eyes and pink hair.

The police say she was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a grey sweater on the 600 block of Twelve Oaks Dr right before midnight.

Per the police report, she has been diagnosed with Psychosis, depression and anxiety.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please contact the Coweta Police Department.

