Terrell family to appear on ‘Family Feud’ April 25

The Terrell family
The Terrell family
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Terrell family from Atlanta will be competing on the popular game show Family Feud on Tuesday, April 25.

The family was selected out of more than 20,000 families to compete on the show.

Check your local listings to watch the family compete.

Family Feud, hosted by Steve Harvey, first aired on July 12, 1976, and is in its 24th season.

The show was originally hosted by Richard Dawson.

