Volunteers needed for Earth Day Litter Clean-Up event in Chamblee
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHAMBLEE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The city of Chamblee and Keep Chamblee Beautiful are asking for volunteers to help clean three parks next weekend.
An Earth Day Litter Clean-Up event will take place on Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Volunteers can participate in one of three clean-up locations:
- Dresden Park - 2301 Dresden Drive
- Keswick Park & Rail Trail - 3496 Keswick Drive
- Huntley Hills Park - 3770 Longview Drive
Trash bags and gloves will be provided. All ages are welcome.
If you’re interested in participating, click here to sign up.
