Volunteers needed for Earth Day Litter Clean-Up event in Chamblee

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The city of Chamblee and Keep Chamblee Beautiful are asking for volunteers to help clean three parks next weekend.

An Earth Day Litter Clean-Up event will take place on Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Volunteers can participate in one of three clean-up locations:

Dresden Park - 2301 Dresden Drive

Keswick Park & Rail Trail - 3496 Keswick Drive

Huntley Hills Park - 3770 Longview Drive

Trash bags and gloves will be provided. All ages are welcome.

If you’re interested in participating, click here to sign up.

