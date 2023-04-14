Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Volunteers needed for Earth Day Litter Clean-Up event in Chamblee

(Submitted Photo)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The city of Chamblee and Keep Chamblee Beautiful are asking for volunteers to help clean three parks next weekend.

An Earth Day Litter Clean-Up event will take place on Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Volunteers can participate in one of three clean-up locations:

  • Dresden Park - 2301 Dresden Drive
  • Keswick Park & Rail Trail - 3496 Keswick Drive
  • Huntley Hills Park - 3770 Longview Drive

Trash bags and gloves will be provided. All ages are welcome.

If you’re interested in participating, click here to sign up.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lashawn Thompson family
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office addresses jail infestation, inmate death
One person was found dead outside City Park Apartments on Fairburn Avenue.
Officials identify woman killed in southwest Atlanta apartment complex
Racist rant by Macon coach visiting Atlanta goes viral.
Racist rant by Macon coach visiting Atlanta goes viral
Jamie Foxx arrives at the premiere of "Day Shift" on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Regal LA....
Jamie Foxx ‘on his way to recovery’ after suffering ‘medical complication’
Antonio Brown
Former Atlanta city councilman Antonio Brown sentenced in bank fraud case

Latest News

Dogwood Commemorative Sculpture
Atlanta Dogwood Festival returns Friday to Piedmont Park
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande speaks out about why body comments can be ‘especially harmful’
Don "DC" Curry
Don ‘DC’ Curry, Uncle Elroy from movie Friday to perform in Atlanta
Actress and Comedian Cocoa Brown ‘Wigs of Love Brunch’ for women battling lupus