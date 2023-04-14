Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Woman’s car, house riddled with bullets in Fulton County, police say 

Police sirens
Police sirens(WSMV)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after several rounds of gunfire were discharged toward a victim’s home and vehicle in Fulton County Friday morning.

According to officials, officers responded to shots fired at the location of 1625 Kenmore Street. Upon arrival, officers met with a female who stated her vehicle and home sustained several defects from shots fired.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle was parked with two children during the incident, but no one was injured.

This is an active investigation and there is no word on what led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lashawn Thompson family
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office addresses jail infestation, inmate death
One person was found dead outside City Park Apartments on Fairburn Avenue.
Officials identify woman killed in southwest Atlanta apartment complex
Racist rant by Macon coach visiting Atlanta goes viral.
Racist rant by Macon coach visiting Atlanta goes viral
Jamie Foxx arrives at the premiere of "Day Shift" on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Regal LA....
Jamie Foxx ‘on his way to recovery’ after suffering ‘medical complication’
Antonio Brown
Former Atlanta city councilman Antonio Brown sentenced in bank fraud case

Latest News

Racist rant by Macon coach shines light on football recruiting culture.
Racist rant by Macon coach shines light on football recruiting culture
R. Thomas Deluxe Grill Parrots
3 parrots stolen from Buckhead restaurant found, returned safely
MARTA bus stop
Heads Up: 16 MARTA bus stops set to close in SW Atlanta neighborhood
3 parrots stolen from Buckhead restaurant found, returned safely
MARTA bus stop
Heads Up: 16 MARTA bus stops set to close in SW Atlanta neighborhood