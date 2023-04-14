Woman’s car, house riddled with bullets in Fulton County, police say 

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after several rounds of gunfire were discharged toward a victim’s home and vehicle in Fulton County Friday morning.

According to officials, officers responded to shots fired at the location of 1625 Kenmore Street. Upon arrival, officers met with a female who stated her vehicle and home sustained several defects from shots fired.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle was parked with two children during the incident, but no one was injured.

This is an active investigation and there is no word on what led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.