Atlanta rapper Domani Harris’ new song ‘I Did It’ goes viral

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Innovative young Atlanta lyricist Domani Harris released a preview of his new single, “I Did It,” on April 8 that has quickly gone viral on social media, gaining more than 2 million views.

Domani says the song expresses his confidence and showcases his passion and dedication to his art.

“This song is a braggadocious way of expressing confidence. Some may say ignorance,” Domani said.

The song was shared by many high-profile rappers and entertainers including his father T.I., Migos rapper Offset, Sonny Digital, Coach K, Rapsody, Anthony Hamilton, and more.

Earlier this year, Domani sat down with Atlanta News First for an interview about his new music, projects, and his love for skydiving. He released another great song titled, “Hi-Ya” with rap producer Wheezy Outta Here.

In 2018, Domani was featured on the hit song titled, “Family Connect” with his father T.I., and older brother Messiah Harris on T.I.’s album “The L.I.B.R.A Album.” Messiah also produced the song which has millions of views and showcased Domani’s insightful lyrical content.

He was a part of Cordae’s “For A Birdseye View” tour in Europe and he also performed at Rolling Loud LA in March. Domani recently performed on the Not A Rapper tour and is scheduled to perform on a mini-headline tour in July with dates in Atlanta, Los Angeles, and New York City.

In 2019, Domani released his debut album titled, “Skydive.”

In November, Domani and his father T.I. performed at halftime of an Atlanta Hawks game.

