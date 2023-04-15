Best restaurants and bars to watch NBA playoffs in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The 2023 NBA playoffs are underway with 16 teams squaring off across the country with the ultimate goal of winning the NBA finals and lifting the Larry O’Brien championship trophy.

The No. 7 seeded Atlanta Hawks are set to face off against the No. 2 seeded Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. While the first two games are being played in Boston, here is a list of some of the best places to watch the Hawks and other NBA playoff games across metro Atlanta:

2023 Atlanta Hawks Round 1 Game 2 Watch Party

According to the official website, State Farm Arena is set to host a watch party for game 2 of the NBA playoffs series against the Celtics on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Officials listed the tickets at $5 with proceeds benefiting the Hawks Foundation.

Benchwarmer’s

This sports bar and restaurant chain has multiple locations in the metro Atlanta area including Clairmont, Stockbridge, and Covington. “As the name suggests, we are all about watching plenty of sports. Whether college or pro, if it’s being played, it’s being watched at Bench Warmers,” according to the official website. It is located at 2775 Clairmont Rd. in Atlanta.

Trap City Cafe

The Trap City Cafe is a great restaurant and bar in the heart of the city owned by Atlanta native and hip-hop icon and philanthropist T.I. and his business partner and prominent business owner Mike Upscale. The restaurant is filled with great food, unique art, music, and history and features paintings on the wall as well as a balcony with a view of the downtown Atlanta skyline. The restaurant also features multiple TVs to watch the upcoming NBA playoffs. It is located at 660 Northside Dr. which is less than a mile from State Farm Arena and the Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Restaurant Ten

Restaurant Ten is a great family-friendly sports bar for college or pro sports located near downtown Atlanta. It is a popular place for tailgating at State Farm Arena or Mercedes Benz Stadium and features a unique southern cuisine and other sports bar snack favorites. It is located at 10 Northside Dr.

Hudson Grille

The Hudson Grille features three locations in the metro Atlanta area including Sandy Springs, Brookhaven, and Atlanta. It features multiple large TV screens and plenty of seating for fans to enjoy the big game.

Doc’s Food & Spirits

This sports bar features multiple TVs, some of your favorite snack foods, and beverages where sports fans can enjoy games. It is located at 2621 Cumberland Blvd. SE in Smyrna.

Taco Mac

Taco Mac features eight locations in the metro Atlanta area including one in midtown, and in Dunwoody. It features multiple TVs, great food and beverages, and more for sports fans.

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TV: ESPN

