Deadly southwest Atlanta shooting under investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A deadly shooting is under investigation in southwest Atlanta.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Oak Street after reports of a shooting around 10:15 p.m. on Friday.

Upon arrival, officers found a male with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to an area hospital and later died from his injuries, officials said. The identity of the victim has not been released by officials.

The shooting remains under investigation.

