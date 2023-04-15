First Alert Forecast: Lots of warm sunshine today, rain returns Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Saturday will be great from start to finish. After a mild start, highs will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s under sunny skies this afternoon.

Unfortunately, we can’t get by with a completely dry weekend just yet. Sunday is a First Alert as rain and a few storms return to the forecast.

Before sunrise, showers, some heavy, will roll in. Rain should taper by late morning ahead of a second round of rain and storms for the afternoon between around noon and 3 PM.

An isolated strong to severe storm is possible in the afternoon with gusty wind and lightning being the threats.

Skies will clear in the evening, and a breeze will quickly build in.

Expect a chilly start to the work and school week with temperatures in the low to mid 40s Monday morning. It will be very breezy Monday with wind gusts upwards of 30 mph possible.

While it will be breezy, it’ll be a comfortable afternoon with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s near 70.

We will warm up day by day through the week with highs in the 80s again by Thursday. Next chance for rain returns Friday.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.