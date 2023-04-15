Fulton moves 600 inmates to other counties to relieve overcrowding at jail

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This week an attorney representing the family of LaShawn Thompson released disturbing photos of the 35-year-old man covered in sores.

Thompson was found dead in his cell last September, three months after being arrested for misdemeanor battery.

The family’s lawyer alleges the sores developed from a bedbug infestation at the Fulton County Jail.

In response to the investigation, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat approved $500,000 in funding to address the infestation of bed bugs, lice and other vermin within the Fulton County Jail, which he says was done in addition to prior cleaning operations targeting communicable diseases that are common in congregant settings.

Labat says Fulton County has also moved more than 600 inmates to other area jails in Atlanta, Cobb, Forsyth, and Oconee counties to help alleviate overcrowding.

The following chart from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office shows current inmate transfers with estimated costs as of Apr. 14:

Fulton inmate costs (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

The average cost per day at these numbers is $42,532.50.

Still, Sheriff Labat continues calling for a new jail altogether.

“It’s no secret that the dilapidated and rapidly eroding conditions of the current facility make it incredibly difficult to meet the goal of providing a safe, clean, well-maintained, and healthy environment for all inmates and staff,” Labat said.

However, Chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners Robb Pitts says he’s not convinced the county needs a new jail.

Pitts told Atlanta News First that a recent study performed by a consultant revealed a new jail would cost approximately $2 billion dollars to construct.

Pitts thinks Fulton would be better off renovating the current facility and hiring more deputies to staff it. Other commissioners disagree.

“Unfortunately, our jail is overcrowded, and renovations will not create the additional space that we need. Further, the jail feasibility study anticipates the jail of the future with wrap-around services, better layout and design, more space for medical and inmates with mental challenges,” District 5 Commissioner Marvin Arrington said.

Fulton commissioners will discuss the results of the recent jail study at their meeting next week and determine how they will move forward.

Thompson’s official cause of death is still under investigation.

Once the internal investigation is complete, Sheriff Labat says he will make an official request for review by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to determine whether any criminal charges are warranted in this case.

