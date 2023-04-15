Georgia man accused of killing tow truck operator arrested, identified

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials identified a 21-year-old man who was arrested after investigators say he hit two police cars and fatally struck a man who was standing outside his car on I-75 southbound near the I-85 split in March.

Investigators tell Atlanta News First, Troyvarius Crumedy was driving south on the I-85 loop entrance and 49-year-old tow truck operator Troy Simon was stationary on the right shoulder while towing a vehicle on March 27. A Georgia State Patrol officer previously told Atlanta News First an impaired driver first hit two Atlanta Police cars before hitting Simon.

“[Simon] had brain damage, he had to go through three operations to stop the bleeding. It just was horrible,” his fiancé Ashley Williams previously told Atlanta News First.

Simon died two days later, officials said.

Simon’s funeral was recently held and first responders and tow truck operators from across Georgia attended to pay their respects, officials previously told Atlanta News First.

That was the second tow truck driver killed in the metro Atlanta area in a two-week span. On March 15th, 49-year-old Toby Bowden was killed by an impaired driver as he was cleaning up an accident on I-85 north.

