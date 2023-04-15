Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Guitarist Mark Sheehan of Irish band The Script dies at 46

FILE - Band members from The Script, Mark Sheehan, left, Danny O'Donoghue, center, and Glen...
FILE - Band members from The Script, Mark Sheehan, left, Danny O'Donoghue, center, and Glen Power pose for a portrait, Friday, May 29, 2009 in New York. Ireland’s president has led tributes to Mark Sheehan, guitarist with Irish rock band The Script, after his death at the age of 46. The band said Sheehan died in a hospital on Friday, April 14, 2023, after a brief illness. In a statement, The Script called him a “much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend.”(Jeff Christensen | AP Photo/Jeff Christensen, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Ireland’s president has led tributes to Mark Sheehan, guitarist with Irish rock band The Script, after his death at the age of 46.

The band said Sheehan died in a hospital on Friday after a brief illness. In a statement, The Script called him a “much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend.”

Formed in Dublin in 2001 by Sheehan, singer Danny O’Donoghue and drummer Glen Power, The Script topped U.K. and Irish charts with its self-titled debut album in 2008. It included the hits “We Cry,” “Breakeven” and “The Man Who Can’t Be Moved,” which reached No. 1 in five countries.

The band’s pop-inflected rock sound made it one of Ireland’s biggest bands in the 2010s. The Script went on to have six Top 10 albums in the U.K. and one top three album in the U.S.

Irish President Michael D. Higgins praised the band’s “originality and excellence” and sent condolences to Sheehan’s family.

“Through their music, Mark and The Script have played an outstanding part in continuing and promoting this proud tradition of Irish musical success across the world,” Higgins said.

Sheehan is survived by his wife, Rina Sheehan, and their three children.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lashawn Thompson family
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office addresses jail infestation, inmate death
One person was found dead outside City Park Apartments on Fairburn Avenue.
Officials identify woman killed in southwest Atlanta apartment complex
Jaeda Muckle
17-year-old Covington County teen reported missing
All clear after reports of man with gun at Emory University’s Oxford College campus
The Terrell family
Terrell family to appear on ‘Family Feud’ April 25

Latest News

Flowers and signs adorn a barrier, two days after two explosions killed three and injured...
Bostonians remember deadly marathon bombing 10 years later
DeKalb County superintendent finalist faces parents
State Superintendent urges DeKalb Co. to pause search for next superintendent
Fulton County Jail
Fulton moves 600 inmates to other counties to relieve overcrowding at jail
Derrick Woody shared this picture of his mother
Son finds mother dead in the closet in Northwest Atlanta