Man arrested while robbing bank in Stockbridge

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is under arrest after being caught in the middle of a bank robbery Wednesday.

Dejon Conway was arrested shortly after midnight Wednesday after allegedly robbing the Bank of America on North Henry Boulevard in Stockbridge.

Police arrived as Conway was still inside the bank. He had allegedly broken a window to get inside.

Conway was taken to the Henry County Jail.

