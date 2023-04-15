Positively Georgia
Man hospitalized after shooting in DeKalb County, police say

police sirens generic photo(Atlanta News First)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in DeKalb County Friday evening.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to the 3400 block of Calumet Road in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they located a male in his 40s with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials say the victim was later transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation and the initial information indicates this was an attempted home invasion.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

