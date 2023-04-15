Man hospitalized after shooting in DeKalb County, police say
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in DeKalb County Friday evening.
According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to the 3400 block of Calumet Road in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they located a male in his 40s with multiple gunshot wounds.
Officials say the victim was later transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This is an active investigation and the initial information indicates this was an attempted home invasion.
