Investigation underway after woman found dead in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in Fulton County Friday afternoon.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person down at 195 Fairburn Road. Upon arrival, they found a female victim who was pronounced deceased on the scene.

This is an active investigation and there is no word about what led up to the homicide.

