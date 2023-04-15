Positively Georgia
Investigation underway after woman found dead in Fulton County

Homicide scene in Fulton County
Homicide scene in Fulton County(Atlanta News First)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in Fulton County Friday afternoon.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person down at 195 Fairburn Road. Upon arrival, they found a female victim who was pronounced deceased on the scene.

This is an active investigation and there is no word about what led up to the homicide.

