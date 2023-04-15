Son finds mother dead in the closet in Northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in her home in Northwest Atlanta Friday.

Officers said the call came in around 5:00 p.m. to the Fairburn Gordon Apartments on Fairburn Road NW.

Atlanta News First spoke with Derrick Woody, who identified himself as the victim’s son.

He said he received a “disturbing” phone call from his mother, saying she may be in trouble.

He said he called some of his other family members, and they went to her house right away.

When he arrived, Woody said the door was open.

“There was blood on the bedroom floor. I saw the scarf that she had on yesterday, but we didn’t see anything else. My sister was like ‘did you check all the closets?’ So we went to the closet in the back. She was in there. It looked like she had been beaten.”

Woody said he could not imagine who would want to hurt her.

“She was a great person and loved everybody.”

Atlanta Police say they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding her death. They have not released the woman’s name.

