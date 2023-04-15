South Fulton mayor attempted to host event ‘without a permit’
South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows: There is a process that we as a community must follow
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after officials say South Fulton mayor khalid kamau “attempted to have an Easter egg hunt with a private vendor without a permit.”
According to South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows, “prior to the event, the mayor was asked to go through the permitting process. Which he did not.”
Chief Meadows released a statement saying in part:
The investigation continues.
