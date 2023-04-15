South Fulton mayor attempted to host event ‘without a permit’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after officials say South Fulton mayor khalid kamau “attempted to have an Easter egg hunt with a private vendor without a permit.”

According to South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows, “prior to the event, the mayor was asked to go through the permitting process. Which he did not.”

Chief Meadows released a statement saying in part:

Today at Creel Park the Mayor of the city of South Fulton attempted to hold an Easter egg hunt utilizing a private vendor without a permit. Prior to the event, the Mayor was asked to go through the permitting process. Which he did not. The city of South Fulton police shut down the event and cited the vendor for having an unpermitted event. The City of South Fulton Police welcomes events in the community, but there is a process that we as a community must follow.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.