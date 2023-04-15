Positively Georgia
South Fulton mayor attempted to host event ‘without a permit’

South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows: There is a process that we as a community must follow
Investigation is underway after the South Fulton mayor attempted to hold an event ‘without a...
Investigation is underway after the South Fulton mayor attempted to hold an event ‘without a permit’(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after officials say South Fulton mayor khalid kamau “attempted to have an Easter egg hunt with a private vendor without a permit.”

According to South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows, “prior to the event, the mayor was asked to go through the permitting process. Which he did not.”

Chief Meadows released a statement saying in part:

The investigation continues.

